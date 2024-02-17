The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LGL opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The LGL Group has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17.
The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The LGL Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About The LGL Group
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
