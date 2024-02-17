The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LGL opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The LGL Group has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The LGL Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in The LGL Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LGL Free Report ) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,403 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

