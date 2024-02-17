The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $228.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Insider Activity at Hershey

Institutional Trading of Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,331,734 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $191.15 on Monday. Hershey has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.83 and a 200-day moving average of $198.11. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

About Hershey

(Get Free Report

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

