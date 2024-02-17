The Goldman Sachs Group Raises ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $19.50

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $19.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.66.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,741,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,106,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,211,331 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,570,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,963,000 after acquiring an additional 586,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,587 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 22,120,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,628,000 after acquiring an additional 916,232 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

