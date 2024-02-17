The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $11.11, but opened at $12.12. The GEO Group shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 1,539,932 shares trading hands.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $608.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 1,116.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,846,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,491,000 after buying an additional 4,448,385 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,230,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,703 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,113,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,340,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,829 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29.

About The GEO Group

(Get Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.