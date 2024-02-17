The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:GDV opened at $22.01 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 53,550 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 634,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

