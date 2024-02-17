The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DSGX. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.44.

Shares of DSGX opened at $86.66 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $92.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.15 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.66.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

