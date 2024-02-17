The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.0 %

KO stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $256.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 74.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on KO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

