The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Cut by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,934 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Charles Schwab by 133.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,103,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,980,000 after buying an additional 5,195,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,159 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.40. 6,057,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,405,299. The company has a market cap of $114.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $81.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 39.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

