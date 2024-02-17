The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stake Increased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 18.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,914,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 29.0% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at about $718,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 65.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,877,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,743,000 after buying an additional 3,524,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 111.9% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently -82.84%.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CG

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.