Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered Textainer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Textainer Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TGH opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. Textainer Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.04.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.71 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textainer Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,104,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,253,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,950,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,916,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

