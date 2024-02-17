Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of TXRH opened at $147.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $152.55.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at $9,776,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,776,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,969,991 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 60,364 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stephens upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.24.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

