Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group downgraded Terex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terex has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.58.

TEX opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Terex has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $65.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. Terex had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Terex will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Insider Activity at Terex

In related news, Director David A. Sachs purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Sachs purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 440.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Terex in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

