Teradata (NYSE:TDC) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Barclays

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.30.

TDC opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. Teradata has a 52 week low of $36.67 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.47.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Teradata by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,832 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Teradata by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Teradata by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Teradata by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,529,000 after purchasing an additional 119,221 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

