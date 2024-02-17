Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $58.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TDC. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.30.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.47. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. Teradata has a 52-week low of $36.67 and a 52-week high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,266,860.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,131.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 3.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Teradata by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in Teradata by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

