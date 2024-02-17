Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Insider Timothy Hoey Sells 4,681 Shares

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Hoey sold 4,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $27,430.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,309.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $6.32 on Friday. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10.

Institutional Trading of Tenaya Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNYA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,472,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after buying an additional 2,357,950 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,081,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 32.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,760,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 929,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 30.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,344,000 after purchasing an additional 850,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 10.7% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,718,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 651,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

Further Reading

