Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives $56.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.63.

TENB has been the subject of several research reports. Westpark Capital upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $131,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,590,327.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,964,382.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,076 shares of company stock worth $2,942,902. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tenable by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 59,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Tenable by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,830 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tenable has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.39.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

