Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Short Interest Down 7.0% in January

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEI. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 31,873 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 43.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 229.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 315,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 219,852 shares during the period.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Increases Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

