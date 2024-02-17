Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Price Target Cut to $1.00

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Tellurian Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.76.

Insider Activity at Tellurian

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Gross purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tellurian

Tellurian Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

