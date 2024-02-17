Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Price Target Cut to $1.00

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Tellurian Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.76.
Insider Activity at Tellurian
In other news, Director Jonathan S. Gross purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Tellurian
Tellurian Company Profile
Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.
