Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Short Interest Update

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,200,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 107,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Tellurian Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $0.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $571.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.24. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.76.
Insider Transactions at Tellurian
In other Tellurian news, Director Jonathan S. Gross bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 460,000 shares in the company, valued at $308,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Tellurian
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tellurian from $2.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
Tellurian Company Profile
Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.
