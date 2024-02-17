Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Short Interest Update

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,200,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 107,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Tellurian Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $0.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $571.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.24. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.76.

Insider Transactions at Tellurian

In other Tellurian news, Director Jonathan S. Gross bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 460,000 shares in the company, valued at $308,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tellurian

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tellurian from $2.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

