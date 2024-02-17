TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,714 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 213,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,061,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,237 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 307,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,356,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $291,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $581,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $142.40 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.52. The firm has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

