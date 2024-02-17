TD Securities Trims Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Target Price to C$10.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.75 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$14.14.

Shares of INE stock opened at C$7.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.14. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$7.35 and a one year high of C$15.92.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

