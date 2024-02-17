TD Securities Raises Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$45.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATZ. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$38.70.

Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$37.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$45.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.04. Aritzia had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of C$653.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$621.27 million. Analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.8306773 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.44, for a total value of C$63,409.92. In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.44, for a total transaction of C$63,409.92. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$170,000.00. Insiders sold 11,568 shares of company stock valued at $407,260 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

