Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 402,100 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 432,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 305.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 141.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 24.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 1,023.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $445.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Surmodics has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.84.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRDX. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Surmodics from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Surmodics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

