Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
Superior Group of Companies Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of SGC opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $239.50 million, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59.
Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.15%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Superior Group of Companies Company Profile
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Superior Group of Companies
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.