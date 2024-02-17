Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Superior Group of Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SGC opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $239.50 million, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 540.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.