Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) SVP Don W. Clegg Sells 28,727 Shares

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 20.0 %

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $803.32 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.61 and a 1 year high of $1,077.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.35. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.1% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 280,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,864,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 26.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 11,342 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth approximately $8,938,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth approximately $5,778,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Nomura Instinet started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.20.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

