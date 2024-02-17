SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Raised to $4.50 at Susquehanna

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on SunPower from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on SunPower from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SunPower in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a hold rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on SunPower in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an underperform rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.51.

Get SunPower alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPWR

SunPower Stock Down 15.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $3.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. SunPower has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $16.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 24.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,353,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770,195 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SunPower by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,640,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,565,000 after acquiring an additional 197,287 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in SunPower by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,082,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SunPower by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,926,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SunPower by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,726,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,162,000 after acquiring an additional 531,800 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.