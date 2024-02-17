Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Stock Position Trimmed by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 78,674 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $19,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruggaard & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 927,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,970,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,122,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,586,000 after buying an additional 60,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 13,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.77. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $35.51.

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.