Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the January 15th total of 25,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Summit Midstream Partners
Institutional Trading of Summit Midstream Partners
Summit Midstream Partners Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of SMLP opened at $17.20 on Friday. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $178.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.
About Summit Midstream Partners
Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Summit Midstream Partners
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.