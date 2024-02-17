Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the January 15th total of 25,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Summit Midstream Partners

Institutional Trading of Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Up 2.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMLP. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 1,773.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $66,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 9.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $209,000. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMLP opened at $17.20 on Friday. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $178.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

About Summit Midstream Partners

(Get Free Report)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.