Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SUM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Summit Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.60.

SUM opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average is $35.41.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $613.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

