Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Stratasys Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89. The company has a market cap of $910.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.34. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $162.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.72 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 11.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 88.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 27.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

