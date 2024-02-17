StockNews.com Upgrades W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $842.22.

GWW opened at $935.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $866.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $777.90. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $625.97 and a 1 year high of $978.95.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 39.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,850 shares of company stock worth $5,121,311. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,635,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

