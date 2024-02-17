StockNews.com Upgrades Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) to “Hold”

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Verastem from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Verastem Stock Up 6.0 %

Insider Activity at Verastem

Verastem stock opened at $12.45 on Thursday. Verastem has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.47.

In related news, Director Robert E. Gagnon sold 9,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $100,783.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $105,523 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Verastem in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Verastem in the first quarter valued at $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Verastem in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Verastem by 212.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 27,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Featured Stories

