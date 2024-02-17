StockNews.com Upgrades MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Hold

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $124.74 on Thursday. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $127.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.79. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.65.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 50.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,162,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $25,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,162,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,783 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

