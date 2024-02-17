StockNews.com Upgrades Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Medpace has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $377.67.

Get Medpace alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Medpace

Medpace Stock Down 0.7 %

MEDP stock opened at $391.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.89. Medpace has a 52 week low of $167.00 and a 52 week high of $399.41.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medpace will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total transaction of $2,142,328.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,613,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,014,709.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $2,142,328.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,613,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,014,709.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total transaction of $6,945,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,689,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,724,176.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,391 shares of company stock valued at $37,490,151. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 683,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,649,000 after acquiring an additional 43,036 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.