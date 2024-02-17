StockNews.com Upgrades Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Brightcove Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $96.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.72. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brightcove

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 0.9% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 7,029,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,188,000 after purchasing an additional 62,740 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,146,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,459,000 after buying an additional 701,509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 13.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,079,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 376,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,037,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 234,892 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 162.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,779 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

