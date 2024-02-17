StockNews.com Upgrades Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Brightcove Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $96.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.72. Brightcove has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $7.12.

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 679.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 78,209 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 86,209 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,037,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 234,892 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 196,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

