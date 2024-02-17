StockNews.com Lowers United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UTHR. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $292.80.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $214.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.98. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $261.54.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,743,135.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,605 shares of company stock worth $8,968,225. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 61.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.