StockNews.com Lowers Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

GT has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.80 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.16.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GT

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Up 0.4 %

GT stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Goodyear Tire & Rubber

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $184,257.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 71.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.