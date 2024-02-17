StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 57.56% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, insider Scott A. Green bought 53,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,036.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 830,060 shares in the company, valued at $763,655.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 70,800 shares of company stock worth $65,086 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

