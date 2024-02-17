StockNews.com Downgrades VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

NASDAQ VOXX opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21. VOXX International has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $135.26 million for the quarter.

In other VOXX International news, Director Steven R. Downing bought 1,568,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,312,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,125,580. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 48.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOXX. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of VOXX International by 742.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VOXX International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 689,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VOXX International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 162,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VOXX International by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of VOXX International by 902.6% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,742,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.73% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

