StockNews.com Downgrades Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

BSAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an underperform rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a hold rating and a $18.90 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.97.

Shares of BSAC opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.72. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $936,000. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 150,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 19,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

