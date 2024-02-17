StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Stock Up 14.1 %
LEDS stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.05.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 46.78% and a negative return on equity of 166.93%.
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
