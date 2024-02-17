StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Cemtrex Price Performance
NASDAQ:CETX opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.92. Cemtrex has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $11.45.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 million. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.99) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cemtrex will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Cemtrex
Cemtrex Company Profile
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.
