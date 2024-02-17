StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Price Performance

NASDAQ:CETX opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.92. Cemtrex has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 million. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.99) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cemtrex will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cemtrex

Cemtrex Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 144,688 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.38% of the company's stock.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

