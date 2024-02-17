Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target to $16.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.33.

Corsair Gaming Stock Down 2.8 %

Insider Activity at Corsair Gaming

CRSR stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.48 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, COO Thi L. La sold 3,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $53,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 429.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 23,240.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 224.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. 24.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

