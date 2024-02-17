State Street Co. (STT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 on April 11th

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

State Street has increased its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. State Street has a payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect State Street to earn $8.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

State Street Stock Down 0.7 %

State Street stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. State Street has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $93.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average of $71.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on STT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

