Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,798 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 54,845 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $687,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,598 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $378,905 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $93.22 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.36.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

