SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$12.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$22.00.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins set a C$22.75 price target on SSR Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SSR Mining from C$22.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.39.

SSRM stock opened at C$6.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.88. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of C$5.10 and a twelve month high of C$23.71.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

