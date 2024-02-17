SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Shares Sold by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDIV. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 12,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $146,000.

Shares of EDIV opened at $32.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.76. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $32.90.

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

