SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 80,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $12,028,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 41,437 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $28.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $29.44.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

