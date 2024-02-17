SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stake Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,967,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 786,621 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 5.22% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $358,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $5,125,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 296.8% in the third quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 18,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 30.4% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 96,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period.

JNK stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,466,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,990,986. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $95.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.15.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

